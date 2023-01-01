Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve key lime pies

Item pic

 

Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis

4770 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$7.00
More about Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
Banner pic

 

Bain Barbecue & Bakery

993 S Cooper St, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$7.50
More about Bain Barbecue & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Teriyaki Chicken

Fish Sandwiches

Caramel Cake

Chicken Fried Steaks

Quesadillas

Ravioli

Chicken Enchiladas

Turkey Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (23 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (9 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (23 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston