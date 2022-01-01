Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Consumer pic

 

BT Bistro

80 N Pauline, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Wrap$8.95
Rom/Lettuce, fajita Mix, guac, fire roasted salsa
More about BT Bistro
Cafe Ole image

 

CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis

Avg 4 (915 reviews)
Takeout
3 Bacon Wrap Shrimp$8.00
Butterflied and stuffed with our special blend of cheese and seasoning, wrapped in bacon and deep fried.
5 Bacon Wrap Shrimp$13.00
Butterflied and stuffed with our special blend of cheese and seasoning, wrapped in bacon and deep fried.
5 Bacon Wrap Shrimp$13.00
More about CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
Item pic

 

Molly’s La Casita

2006 Madison Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped SHRIMP$11.70
Large gulf SHRIMP butterflied and stuffed with spiced cheeses, then wrapped in bacon and fried to perfection. Served with a choice of sauce…2oz for 4pieces and 4oz for 8pieces
More about Molly’s La Casita

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Coleslaw

Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Brisket

Tuna Salad

Garlic Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Whitehaven

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston