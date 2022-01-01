Shrimp wraps in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
BT Bistro
80 N Pauline, Memphis
|Grilled Shrimp Wrap
|$8.95
Rom/Lettuce, fajita Mix, guac, fire roasted salsa
CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis
|3 Bacon Wrap Shrimp
|$8.00
Butterflied and stuffed with our special blend of cheese and seasoning, wrapped in bacon and deep fried.
|5 Bacon Wrap Shrimp
|$13.00
Butterflied and stuffed with our special blend of cheese and seasoning, wrapped in bacon and deep fried.
