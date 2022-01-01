Buffalo chicken wraps in Menomonee Falls
Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
GRILL
A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Chopped Romaine, Ranch Dressing, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Celery, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & AJ's Medium Buffalo Chicken Tenders in a flour Tortilla.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled or crispy chicken breast shaken in one of The Bar's famous sauces with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.