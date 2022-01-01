Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Menomonee Falls

Menomonee Falls restaurants
Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

GRILL

A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-

N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Irish Nachos$12.49
Pile of waffle fries topped with Guinness cheese sauce, slow cooked corned beef, banana peppers, pico de Gallo. Add guacamole - $.50
Irish Nachos
More about A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way

2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos Autenticos$15.99
Freshly fried tortilla chips, topped with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken and queso blanco. Baked golden brown, finished with pico de gallo, chimichurri sauce and cilantro ranch aioli.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
Item pic

 

The Bar - Wausau

10302 Market Street, Rothschild

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos Autenticos$15.99
Freshly fried tortilla chips, topped with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken and queso blanco. Baked golden brown, finished with pico de gallo, chimichurri sauce and cilantro ranch aioli.
More about The Bar - Wausau
GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza

W186 N9515 Bancroft Dr, Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nacho Doritos$1.00
More about GrinderVille Grinders & Pizza

