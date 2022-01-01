Nachos in Menomonee Falls
Menomonee Falls restaurants that serve nachos
A.J. OBradys Irish Pub & Grill-
N88W16495 Main St, Menomonee Falls
|Irish Nachos
|$12.49
Pile of waffle fries topped with Guinness cheese sauce, slow cooked corned beef, banana peppers, pico de Gallo. Add guacamole - $.50
The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way
2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Nachos Autenticos
|$15.99
Freshly fried tortilla chips, topped with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken and queso blanco. Baked golden brown, finished with pico de gallo, chimichurri sauce and cilantro ranch aioli.
The Bar - Wausau
10302 Market Street, Rothschild
|Nachos Autenticos
|$15.99
Freshly fried tortilla chips, topped with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken and queso blanco. Baked golden brown, finished with pico de gallo, chimichurri sauce and cilantro ranch aioli.