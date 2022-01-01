Mentor bars & lounges you'll love

Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar

7338 Industrial Park Blvd, Mentor

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
A creamy combination of artichoke hearts and spinach served with tricolor tortilla chips
Bruschetta$12.00
French bread topped with tomatoes, basil, cheese and a balsalmic reduction
Garlic Hummus$11.00
House made garlic hummus served with pita and raw vegetables
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image

 

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Short Rib Melt$15.95
Guinness & bourbon braised beef, swiss cheese, cabernet onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula & peppercorn aioli on sourdough
RW Kid's Meal$7.25
Choose your meal.
10 and under only please.
Ridgewood Burger$13.95
*Certified Angus Beef*, house-smoked bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled onion and sunny-side up egg on a challah bun. Served with our fresh cut fries
Anderson's Sports Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Anderson's Sports Pub

6082 Andrews Rd, Mentor

Avg 3.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$6.99
Breaded pickle chips with choice of sauce
Chicken Tenders Basket$9.99
5 Breaded Chicken Strips with House Cut Kettle Chips
Guinness Burger$10.99
1/2 lb burger with an onion ring, tomato, and lettuce. Smothered with our Guinness beer cheese
Stadium Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stadium Grill

8330 Tyler Blvd, Mentor

Avg 4.1 (331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheese burger$8.00
Stadium Salad$8.00
Western Burger$9.00
Chicken Tenders

Pies

Fried Pickles

Pretzels

Egg Rolls

Reuben

Pierogies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

