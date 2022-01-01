Mentor bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Mentor
More about Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar
7338 Industrial Park Blvd, Mentor
|Popular items
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
A creamy combination of artichoke hearts and spinach served with tricolor tortilla chips
|Bruschetta
|$12.00
French bread topped with tomatoes, basil, cheese and a balsalmic reduction
|Garlic Hummus
|$11.00
House made garlic hummus served with pita and raw vegetables
More about Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor
|Popular items
|Short Rib Melt
|$15.95
Guinness & bourbon braised beef, swiss cheese, cabernet onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula & peppercorn aioli on sourdough
|RW Kid's Meal
|$7.25
Choose your meal.
10 and under only please.
|Ridgewood Burger
|$13.95
*Certified Angus Beef*, house-smoked bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled onion and sunny-side up egg on a challah bun. Served with our fresh cut fries
More about Anderson's Sports Pub
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Anderson's Sports Pub
6082 Andrews Rd, Mentor
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$6.99
Breaded pickle chips with choice of sauce
|Chicken Tenders Basket
|$9.99
5 Breaded Chicken Strips with House Cut Kettle Chips
|Guinness Burger
|$10.99
1/2 lb burger with an onion ring, tomato, and lettuce. Smothered with our Guinness beer cheese
More about Stadium Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stadium Grill
8330 Tyler Blvd, Mentor
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese burger
|$8.00
|Stadium Salad
|$8.00
|Western Burger
|$9.00