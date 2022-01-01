Mentor pizza restaurants you'll love
More about J's Pizza Market
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
J's Pizza Market
7404 Center St, Mentor
|Popular items
|Barbecue Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Red Onions, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
|Nashville Hot - NEW
Chicken with Nashville Hot sauce, Pickles, Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella
|Scarecrow
Sliced Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomato Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
More about Tony Sacco's
PIZZA
Tony Sacco's
7850 Mentor Ave, Mentor
|Popular items
|Roasted Chicken Wings
|$9.00
Served with Celery Sticks & our House-Made Blue Cheese or Ranch
|Large Loaded Pepperoni
|$20.00
Cup & Char Pepperoni, Deli Pepperoni, Mozzarella
|CYO Medium Cheese
|$12.00
Create your own medium. Add toppings for $2 each.
More about Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor
|Popular items
|Short Rib Melt
|$15.95
Guinness & bourbon braised beef, swiss cheese, cabernet onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula & peppercorn aioli on sourdough
|RW Kid's Meal
|$7.25
Choose your meal.
10 and under only please.
|Ridgewood Burger
|$13.95
*Certified Angus Beef*, house-smoked bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled onion and sunny-side up egg on a challah bun. Served with our fresh cut fries