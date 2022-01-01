Mentor pizza restaurants you'll love

J's Pizza Market image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

J's Pizza Market

7404 Center St, Mentor

Avg 4.8 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Barbecue Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Red Onions, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Nashville Hot - NEW
Chicken with Nashville Hot sauce, Pickles, Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella
Scarecrow
Sliced Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomato Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Tony Sacco's image

PIZZA

Tony Sacco's

7850 Mentor Ave, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Chicken Wings$9.00
Served with Celery Sticks & our House-Made Blue Cheese or Ranch
Large Loaded Pepperoni$20.00
Cup & Char Pepperoni, Deli Pepperoni, Mozzarella
CYO Medium Cheese$12.00
Create your own medium. Add toppings for $2 each.
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image

 

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Melt$15.95
Guinness & bourbon braised beef, swiss cheese, cabernet onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula & peppercorn aioli on sourdough
RW Kid's Meal$7.25
Choose your meal.
10 and under only please.
Ridgewood Burger$13.95
*Certified Angus Beef*, house-smoked bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled onion and sunny-side up egg on a challah bun. Served with our fresh cut fries
Chicken Tenders

Pies

Fried Pickles

Pretzels

Egg Rolls

Reuben

Pierogies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

