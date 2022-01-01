Curry in Mentor
More about Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop
RAMEN
Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15, Mentor
|CHICKEN JAPANESE CURRY
|$14.95
Japanese golden curry. With (carrot, onion, potato) *no substitute. Also with (broccoli, red pepper) substitute ok* with our bed of Japanese white rice, and our fried chicken breast.
|KATSU AND CURRY
|$23.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
8870 Mentor Ave, Mentor
|Chicken Curry Pitza
|$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing