Curry in Mentor

Mentor restaurants
Mentor restaurants that serve curry

RAMEN

Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15, Mentor

Avg 4.7 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN JAPANESE CURRY$14.95
Japanese golden curry. With (carrot, onion, potato) *no substitute. Also with (broccoli, red pepper) substitute ok* with our bed of Japanese white rice, and our fried chicken breast.
KATSU AND CURRY$23.00
More about Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop
Aladdin's Eatery

8870 Mentor Ave, Mentor

Avg 4.3 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pitza$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery

