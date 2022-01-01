Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Mesa

Go
Mesa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mesa
  • /
  • Chicken Pot Pies

Mesa restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa image

 

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa

1941 W Guadalupe Rd #101, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$15.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Worth Takeaway - Downtown Mesa

218 West Main Street, Mesa

Avg 5 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$15.00
READ CAREFULLY BEFORE ORDERING! Available 11/23 ONLY, pick up times are between 10:30AM and 2:30PM, if you schedule your order outside of these times, your pie(s) will not be available. PLEASE ADHERE TO THE PICK UP TIME THAT YOU SELECT - IF YOU DID NOT SELECT 11/23 AS YOUR PICK UP DAY PLEASE START YOUR ORDER OVER. We close early this day in observance of the holiday, if you come after 3pm, nobody will be at the shop to give you your pies. These are take and bake, each pot pie will come with baking instructions (plan for an hour in total). All sales are final. Please show your order confirmation when you come to pick up (NOT available for delivery).
Chicken Pot Pie - chicken, peas, carrots, potatoes, gravy with a flakey crust. Thank you for ordering with us, happy holidays!
More about Worth Takeaway - Downtown Mesa

Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa

Calamari

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pastelito

Carne Asada Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cake

Sliders

Map

More near Mesa to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston