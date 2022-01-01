Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Mesa restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

 

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria

1960 W Baseline Rd, Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$17.99
Meatballs - Sausage - Ricotta - Parmesan Cheese
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1293 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Lasagna$20.99
A blend of scallops, shrimp, and crab meat layered with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and our sunrise sauce which is a blend of marinara and alfredo sauce.
Lasagna$15.99
Our House Specialty! Layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

