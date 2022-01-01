Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Mesa restaurants that serve curry

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa image

 

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa

1941 W Guadalupe Rd #101, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$14.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$14.00
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Jalapeno Curry Chilled Bean Dip (Vegetarian, Available GF)$8.50
With pastry chips, celery, and carrots.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
Massaman Curry image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

4984 S Power Rd. Ste 101, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
Side of Curry$5.00
Choice of one of our five curry sauces.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go

