Reuben in Mesa

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
1941 W Guadalupe Rd #101, Mesa
|Reuben
|$16.00
Pastrami, corned beef, housemade sauerkraut and Swiss with a side of 1000 island.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Worth Takeaway
218 West Main Street, Mesa
|Reuben
|$16.00
Pastrami, house made sauerkraut, havarti, pickled mustard dijonaise, on ciabatta.
The Hub Grill & Bar
1860 South Stapley, Mesa
|Pastrami Reuben
|$12.99
Thick-cut pastrami, 1000 island, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on marble rye