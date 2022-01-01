Mac and cheese in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve mac and cheese
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$2.50
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Kids Sissy's Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Kid's favorite- Kraft, served with choice of side
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Worth Takeaway
218 West Main Street, Mesa
|Buffalo Mac and Cheese
|$15.00
Elbow macaroni tossed in béchamel cheese sauce, topped with buffalo tossed chicken bites, bleu cheese crumbles, and green onions.
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
Elbow macaroni in cheese sauce.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Willy's
9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$6.00
Rocky's Got Pizza
4984 S Power Rd #103, Mesa
|Mac & cheese bites and soft drink
|$6.00
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$8.00
PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
|Vito's Mac N Cheese
|$18.49
Penne pasta tossed with bacon and our four cheese sauce
|Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$22.99
Lobster meat and macaroni tossed in a cream sauce and a four cheese blend, topped with bread crumbs and then baked in the oven.
GRILL
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa
|Kids Sissy's Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Kid's favorite- Kraft, served with choice of side
12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa
12 W Main St, Mesa
|Beer Cheese Mac
|$15.50
Our crowd-pleasing brewers mac and cheese is made with smoked gouda and comes topped with our crispy Zona braised pork belly and a fried jalapeno.