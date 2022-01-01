Chicken tenders in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Toast
  • Mesa
  • Chicken Tenders

Mesa restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Brass Tap image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (385 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb$14.59
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
Arizonan Slider$13.59
Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard
New Mexico$15.59
Green Chilies, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Ranch. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
The Hub Grill & Bar image

 

The Hub Grill & Bar

1860 South Stapley, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$12.69
Southern style, double handbattered, extra crispy fried tenderloins. Served with fries
Hub Mac$14.69
Jumbo spiral noodles in a creamy chipotle cheese sauce with house pulled pork, grilled jalapeños, roasted green chiles, garlic bread crumbs & pico on top
The Classic$10.49
With LTO
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

GRILL

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Rib$15.99
Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo
Cobb$14.59
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$13.49
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
Handlebar Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Handlebar Diner

5149 S Inspirian Parkway, Mesa

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Backyard Burger$14.50
House blend angus patty, cheddar, bacon, coleslaw, tomato, onion ring, jack daniels bbq sauce
12 Bone-In Chicken Wings$19.00
Brined and double fried bone-in chicken wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing and farm fresh veggies.
Handlebar Burger$13.50
House blend angus patty, white American, grilled onions, farm greens, tomato, comeback sauce.
