Omelettes in Mesa

Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

6451 E Southern Ave, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Omelette$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
More about Over Easy
Restaurant banner

 

Lone Spur Cafe

1859 S Stapley Dr., Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Dip$12.99
14oz Prime Rib$27.99
Diced Ham Scramble$8.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Over Easy

1941 W Guadalupe Rd. #105, Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wolfpack$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
Mile High$12.00
Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper
More about Over Easy

