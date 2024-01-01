Vegetarian pizza in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
|Small Vegetarian Pizza
|$19.49
Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
|Personal Vegetarian Pizza
|$12.49
Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
|Large Vegetarian Pizza
|$25.49
Mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
Tower Point - 4860 E Main St
4860 East Main Street, Mesa
|Vegetable Pizza
|$10.95
Topped with red onion, bell peppers, olives and mushrooms