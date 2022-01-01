Chicken pizza in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve chicken pizza
PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
|Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$13.49
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.
|Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$22.49
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.
|Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$24.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.
The Hub Grill & Bar
1860 South Stapley, Mesa
|Pizza BBQ Chicken
|$18.99
Grilled chicken, creamy alfredo, spinach, red onion, roasted tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & parmesan
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
2250 S Buttercup, Mesa
|Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$17.00