Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Mesa

Go
Mesa restaurants
Toast

Mesa restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1293 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.49
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza$22.49
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$24.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and cilantro.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
The Hub Grill & Bar image

 

The Hub Grill & Bar

1860 South Stapley, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza BBQ Chicken$18.99
Grilled chicken, creamy alfredo, spinach, red onion, roasted tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella & parmesan
More about The Hub Grill & Bar
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

2250 S Buttercup, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.00
More about Fat Willy's
Fat Willy's image

GRILL

Fat Willy's

650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.00
More about Fat Willy's

Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa

Chicken Fried Steaks

Garden Salad

Turkey Clubs

Meatloaf Sandwiches

Reuben

Waffles

Cookies

Quesadillas

Map

More near Mesa to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston