Kale salad in
Metairie
/
Metairie
/
Kale Salad
Metairie restaurants that serve kale salad
Station 6
105 Metairie-Hammond Hwy, Bucktown
No reviews yet
LARGE KALE SALAD
$14.00
More about Station 6
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.
2023 Metairie Rd, Metairie
Avg 4.4
(521 reviews)
Kale Caesar Salad
$15.00
local organic kale, romaine hearts, toasted pecans, garlic sourdough croutons, shredded parmesan
More about Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.
