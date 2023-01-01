Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Brickell

Go
Brickell restaurants
Toast

Brickell restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Ojo de Agua image

 

Ojo de Agua - Miami

803 SOUTH MIAMI AVENUE, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant chocolate MR$8.00
More about Ojo de Agua - Miami
Item pic

 

Cafe Bastille

248 SE 1 ST, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1264 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$6.00
served with our homemade jam.
More about Cafe Bastille

Browse other tasty dishes in Brickell

French Toast

Steak Tacos

Croissants

Yakisoba

Mahi Mahi

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Avocado Toast

Caprese Salad

Map

More near Brickell to explore

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Flagami

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)

Little Haiti

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Belle Meade

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (138 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (423 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston