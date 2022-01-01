Cuban sandwiches in Brickell

Go
Brickell restaurants
Toast

Brickell restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sergio's Cuban

40 SW 12th St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$9.99
Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread
More about Sergio's Cuban

Browse other tasty dishes in Brickell

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Chicken Fried Rice

French Toast

Tacos

Fried Rice

Tuna Rolls

Miso Soup

Map

More near Brickell to explore

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Little Haiti

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Flagami

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Belle Meade

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston