Fruit salad in
Brickell
/
Miami
/
Brickell
/
Fruit Salad
Brickell restaurants that serve fruit salad
Sproutz - Brickell
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
No reviews yet
Fruit Salad
$5.99
Banana, strawberry, pineapple, blueberry, green apple
More about Sproutz - Brickell
Cafe Bastille
248 SE 1 ST, Miami
No reviews yet
FRUITS SALAD
$13.00
More about Cafe Bastille
