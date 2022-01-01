Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit salad in Brickell

Brickell restaurants
Toast

Brickell restaurants that serve fruit salad

Item pic

 

Sproutz - Brickell

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fruit Salad$5.99
Banana, strawberry, pineapple, blueberry, green apple
More about Sproutz - Brickell
Banner pic

 

Cafe Bastille

248 SE 1 ST, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRUITS SALAD$13.00
More about Cafe Bastille

