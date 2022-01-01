Grilled chicken in Brickell

Go
Brickell restaurants
Toast

Brickell restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Fourteen Eatery image

TAPAS

Fourteen Eatery

1401 Brickell Ave., Miami

Avg 3.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
44 Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Tomato & Alioli
07 Grilled Chicken
More about Fourteen Eatery
Plate - Grilled Chicken image

 

Sproutz

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plate - Grilled Chicken$13.99
Baked chicken, avocado, pico de gallo & choice of side.
More about Sproutz

Browse other tasty dishes in Brickell

Chicken Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Tuna Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Miso Soup

Quesadillas

Gyoza

Map

More near Brickell to explore

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Little Haiti

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Flagami

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Belle Meade

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston