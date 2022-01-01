Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Middleton

Go
Middleton restaurants
Toast

Middleton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Chicken Tender Wrap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Monk's Bar and Grill - Middleton

8313 MURPHY DR, MIDDLETON

Avg 4.2 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh tomato basil tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Middleton
Consumer pic

 

Pasqual's Cantina - Middleton

6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave., Middleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Chicken Wrap$10.95
More about Pasqual's Cantina - Middleton

Browse other tasty dishes in Middleton

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Boneless Wings

Taco Salad

Map

More near Middleton to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston