Chocolate chip cookies in Midlothian

River City Chocolate
3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.95
Thick chewy chocolate chip amazingness with just a little crunch around the edges but soft still in the middle.
Add a schmear! Top coat of your choice of chocolate buttercream or Reese's peanut butter sauce and then rolled in your choice of topping; toasted walnuts, Hershey's Heath Toffee Crumbles, Butterfinger Crumbles, or chocolate chips
|Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.95
Rich, chocolate fudge cookie with a soft brownie like center loaded with mini chocolate chips
