Chocolate chip cookies in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

River City Chocolate

3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian

Avg 5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.95
Thick chewy chocolate chip amazingness with just a little crunch around the edges but soft still in the middle.
Add a schmear! Top coat of your choice of chocolate buttercream or Reese's peanut butter sauce and then rolled in your choice of topping; toasted walnuts, Hershey's Heath Toffee Crumbles, Butterfinger Crumbles, or chocolate chips
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.95
Rich, chocolate fudge cookie with a soft brownie like center loaded with mini chocolate chips
Add a schmear! Top coat of your choice of chocolate buttercream or Reese's peanut butter sauce and then rolled in your choice of topping; toasted walnuts, Hershey's Heath Toffee Crumbles, Butterfinger Crumbles, or chocolate chips
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - - Midlothian (The Millworks)

13872 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
