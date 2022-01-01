Sashimi in Midlothian

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hamachi Sashimi$10.00
Yellowfin / ponzu / grilled lemon / jalapeno / GF DF
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sashimi “Pizza”$17.00
Tuna, avocado, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro and truffle aioli topped with black truffle oil, red tobiko and sesame seeds on a fried tortilla
Black Pepper Tuna Sashimi Salad$14.00
Sushi & Sashimi Plate$48.00
Five pieces of assorted sushi, nine pieces of assorted sashimi & a
Rainbow roll
More about Wild Ginger

