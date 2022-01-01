Sashimi in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve sashimi
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian
|Hamachi Sashimi
|$10.00
Yellowfin / ponzu / grilled lemon / jalapeno / GF DF
Wild Ginger
3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian
|Tuna Sashimi “Pizza”
|$17.00
Tuna, avocado, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro and truffle aioli topped with black truffle oil, red tobiko and sesame seeds on a fried tortilla
|Black Pepper Tuna Sashimi Salad
|$14.00
|Sushi & Sashimi Plate
|$48.00
Five pieces of assorted sushi, nine pieces of assorted sashimi & a
Rainbow roll