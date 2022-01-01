Tuna salad in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve tuna salad
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Wild Ginger
3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian
|Black Pepper Tuna Sashimi Salad
|$14.00
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
13872 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian
|Tarragon Tuna Salad
|$12.45
The Farmhouse’s own tuna salad made with fresh tarragon, carrots, fresh Italian parsley and a wee dollop of Dijon and Greek Yogurt, served on Prairie Grain Bakery's 9-Grain bread.