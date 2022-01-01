Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve tuna salad

Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Pepper Tuna Sashimi Salad$14.00
More about Wild Ginger
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

13872 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tarragon Tuna Salad$12.45
The Farmhouse’s own tuna salad made with fresh tarragon, carrots, fresh Italian parsley and a wee dollop of Dijon and Greek Yogurt, served on Prairie Grain Bakery's 9-Grain bread.
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

