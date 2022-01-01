Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$23.00
Fresh lobster / toasted bun / tarragon / lemon / fries / GFO
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
Sergio's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster & Crab Ravioli$18.95
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Filet & Lobster Tail$49.95
Lobster Tail$26.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
Lobster Tail & Crabcake$38.95
More about The Hard Shell
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Wonton$12.00
Mango salsa, cream cheese, shaved apple and tomato with wasabi aioli
More about Wild Ginger

