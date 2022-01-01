Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Banner pic

 

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mile 1/2 High Chocolate Cake$17.00
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
Item pic

 

River City Chocolate

3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian

Avg 5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Crunch Cake$6.95
White satin cake layers with a dark chocolate cheesecake center, wrapped in a vanilla buttercream and coated with chocolate and vanilla crumb crunch
**PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
More about River City Chocolate
Flyin' Pig image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Flyin' Pig

13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1080 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mile High Chocolate Cake$7.78
More about Flyin' Pig
Sergio's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$7.25
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian

3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOM'S CAKE- Chocolate Nutella$8.00
MOM'S CAKE - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE$7.00
More about Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
Fire & Hops image

 

Fire & Hops

1 N. Belmont Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Overload Cake$6.95
More about Fire & Hops

Browse other tasty dishes in Midlothian

Margherita Pizza

Steamed Broccoli

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Huevos Rancheros

Spinach Pizza

Cheesecake

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Midlothian to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston