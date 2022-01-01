Chocolate cake in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve chocolate cake
NAPA Kitchen and Wine
15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian
|Mile 1/2 High Chocolate Cake
|$17.00
River City Chocolate
3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian
|Chocolate Crunch Cake
|$6.95
White satin cake layers with a dark chocolate cheesecake center, wrapped in a vanilla buttercream and coated with chocolate and vanilla crumb crunch
**PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Flyin' Pig
13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian
|Mile High Chocolate Cake
|$7.78
PIZZA
Sergio's Pizzeria
4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
|$7.25
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian
|MOM'S CAKE- Chocolate Nutella
|$8.00
|MOM'S CAKE - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE
|$7.00