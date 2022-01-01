Hummus in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve hummus
Charred
13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|Hummus Board
|$11.00
Our housemade hummus with fried chickpeas, parsley, tomato, red onions and feta. Served with toasted pita
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian
|Roasted Garlic Hummus Plate *GFO *VEG
|$12.95
with red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, celery, toasted pita
PIZZA
Brooklyn Pizza Authority
10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
|Hummus & Pita
|$6.00
hummus with pita bread