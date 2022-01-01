Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Charred

13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Board$11.00
Our housemade hummus with fried chickpeas, parsley, tomato, red onions and feta. Served with toasted pita
More about Charred
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian image

 

Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian

3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Garlic Hummus Plate *GFO *VEG$12.95
with red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, celery, toasted pita
More about Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
Item pic

PIZZA

Brooklyn Pizza Authority

10613 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Pita$6.00
hummus with pita bread
More about Brooklyn Pizza Authority
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

13872 Coalfield Commons Place, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Spinach Hummus Sandwich$10.95
Fresh spinach hummus topped with grated carrots and radish, drizzled with balsamic vinegar on 9-Grain bread.
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

