Chili in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve chili

Flyin' Pig image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Flyin' Pig

13560 Waterford Place, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1080 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chili - Bowl$10.98
Smoked Pork and Brisket Chili, ground Beef, Green Onion, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, served with Cornbread Muffins
Smoked Chili - Cup$8.98
Smoked Pork and Brisket Chili, ground Beef, Green Onion, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, served with Cornbread Muffins
Wood and Iron Midlothian image

 

Wood and Iron Midlothian

11400 W Huguenot Rd Suite 109B, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Award Winning Smoked Chili (bowl)$9.98
Award Winning Smoked Chili (cup)$7.98
Fire & Hops image

 

Fire & Hops

1 N. Belmont Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chili Calamari$10.95
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale & Chilies Salad$8.00
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)
