Clams in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve clams
Stonebridge
50 Daniel Street, Milford
|Clams Casino
|$2.50
|N.E. Clam Chowder Bowl
|$11.00
|N.E. Clam Chowder Cup
|$8.00
CHEESE
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese
902 Boston Post Rd, Milford
|SM. Clams Casino Mac
|$13.99
Chopped Clams, Fried Onions, Applewood Bacon, Swiss, White Cheddar & Parmesan Cheese Topped w/ Crushed Crackers & Lemon Butter
|MED. Clams Casino Mac
|$26.99
Chopped Clams, Fried Onions, Applewood Bacon, Swiss, White Cheddar & Parmesan Cheese Topped w/ Crushed Crackers & Lemon Butter