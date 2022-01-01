Milford American restaurants you'll love

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Milford

Greenleaf image

 

Greenleaf

54 Nashua St, Milford

Avg 4.6 (853 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greenleaf Burger$24.00
Northeast Family Farms Tenderloin | Brookford Farm Pork | Bacon Jam | Cheddar | Crispy Onions | Pickles | Chili Dijon Aioli | Housemade Seeded Brioche Bun
-Served with Choice of Handcut Fries or Salad
Roasted Beef Tenderloin$45.00
Served with Roasted Garlic & Herb Roasted Baby Potatoes, Honey Glazed Carrots, Green Bean Almondine, Mixed Greens Salad w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Squash | Parsnip | Cranberry | Pistachio
More about Greenleaf
Restaurant banner

 

Hampshire Hills

50 Emerson Road, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thanksgiving For 1$20.00
Each Meal Includes:
Turkey Breast & Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Butternut Squash
Green Bean Casserole
Herb Stuffing
Cranberry Sauce
Dinner Rolls
Heating Instructions
Orders for 2+ will be packaged together family style.
All Orders Will Be Ready for Pickup:
11/24 from 3:00-6:00pm at The Hills
More about Hampshire Hills
Frankie's Diner/Stonecutters Pub image

 

Frankie's Diner/Stonecutters Pub

63 Union Square, Milford

Avg 4 (10 reviews)
Takeout
More about Frankie's Diner/Stonecutters Pub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Milford

Cake

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Milford to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Peterborough

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston