Milford American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Milford
More about Greenleaf
Greenleaf
54 Nashua St, Milford
|Popular items
|Greenleaf Burger
|$24.00
Northeast Family Farms Tenderloin | Brookford Farm Pork | Bacon Jam | Cheddar | Crispy Onions | Pickles | Chili Dijon Aioli | Housemade Seeded Brioche Bun
-Served with Choice of Handcut Fries or Salad
|Roasted Beef Tenderloin
|$45.00
Served with Roasted Garlic & Herb Roasted Baby Potatoes, Honey Glazed Carrots, Green Bean Almondine, Mixed Greens Salad w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Squash | Parsnip | Cranberry | Pistachio
More about Hampshire Hills
Hampshire Hills
50 Emerson Road, Milford
|Popular items
|Thanksgiving For 1
|$20.00
Each Meal Includes:
Turkey Breast & Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Butternut Squash
Green Bean Casserole
Herb Stuffing
Cranberry Sauce
Dinner Rolls
Heating Instructions
Orders for 2+ will be packaged together family style.
All Orders Will Be Ready for Pickup:
11/24 from 3:00-6:00pm at The Hills
More about Frankie's Diner/Stonecutters Pub
Frankie's Diner/Stonecutters Pub
63 Union Square, Milford