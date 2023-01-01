Clam chowder in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve clam chowder
West Coast Sourdough - Mill Valley
Strawberry Village Shopping Center, Mill Valley
|Clam Chowder - Daily!*
|$0.00
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
SOUPS
Good Earth Mill Valley
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley
|Clam Chowder
|$5.49
Good Earth Fish Stock (fish bones, celery*, onion*, carrot*, leek*, bay leaves*, Italian parsley, unrefined salt), Celery*, Onion*, Clams, Potato*, Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Butter*, Heavy Cream*, Unrefined Wheat Flour*, Italian Parsley*, Marjoram*, Thyme*, Unrefined Salt, Black Pepper*