Clam chowder in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve clam chowder

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Mill Valley

Strawberry Village Shopping Center, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder - Daily!*$0.00
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough - Mill Valley
Good Earth Natural Foods image

SOUPS

Good Earth Mill Valley

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$5.49
Good Earth Fish Stock (fish bones, celery*, onion*, carrot*, leek*, bay leaves*, Italian parsley, unrefined salt), Celery*, Onion*, Clams, Potato*, Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Butter*, Heavy Cream*, Unrefined Wheat Flour*, Italian Parsley*, Marjoram*, Thyme*, Unrefined Salt, Black Pepper*
More about Good Earth Mill Valley

