Pepperoni pizza in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
More about Piatti
Piatti
625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
|Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
|$10.00
|Spicy pepperoni pizza
|$21.00
mama lil’s peppers, calabrian chili honey, mozzarella, thyme, tomato
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
SOUPS
Good Earth Natural Foods
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley
|12in Pepperoni Sausage Combo Pizza
|$22.98
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Pepperoni*, GE Turkey Italian Sausage (ground turkey*, fennel*, nutmeg*, paprika*, cayenne powder*, black pepper*, unrefined salt, garlic powder*), Mushrooms*, Olives*, Red Bell Peppers*, Fresh Garlic*, Mozzarella*
|16in Pepperoni Pizza
|$24.98
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Mozzarella*, Pepperoni*
|12in Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.98
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Mozzarella*, Pepperoni*