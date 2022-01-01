Pies in
North Loop
/
Minneapolis
/
North Loop
/
Pies
North Loop restaurants that serve pies
EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Mango Coconut Creme Pie Puff
$10.00
Lemongrass and Coconut
More about EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
Browse other tasty dishes in North Loop
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Cookies
Cheesecake
More near North Loop to explore
Northeast
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Powderhorn
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston