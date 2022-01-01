Burritos in Whittier
Whittier restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Bad Waitress
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapenos & crispy o'brien potatoes rolled up in a flour tortilla with salsa.
More about Yeah Yeah Taco
Yeah Yeah Taco
2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B, Minneapolis
|Classic Carnitas Burrito
|$11.00
Slow-roasted pork shoulder*, fried cheese, rice*, pinto beans, white onion, cilantro, spicy sour cream wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla. Comes with side of Mean Green hot sauce. (*contains dairy)
|Elote & Sweet Potato Burrito
|$13.00
Elote, sweet potato, fried cheese, rice, pinto beans, radish, white onion, cilantro, spicy sour cream wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Comes with a side of Mean Green hot sauce.
|Salsa Macha Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in salsa macha, fried cheese, rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, serrano yogurt wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Comes with Mean Green hot sauce.