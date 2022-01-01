Burritos in Whittier

Whittier restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$11.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapenos & crispy o'brien potatoes rolled up in a flour tortilla with salsa.
More about The Bad Waitress
Salsa Macha Chicken Burrito image

 

Yeah Yeah Taco

2424 Nicollet Av S Suite B, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Carnitas Burrito$11.00
Slow-roasted pork shoulder*, fried cheese, rice*, pinto beans, white onion, cilantro, spicy sour cream wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla. Comes with side of Mean Green hot sauce. (*contains dairy)
Elote & Sweet Potato Burrito$13.00
Elote, sweet potato, fried cheese, rice, pinto beans, radish, white onion, cilantro, spicy sour cream wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Comes with a side of Mean Green hot sauce.
Salsa Macha Chicken Burrito$12.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in salsa macha, fried cheese, rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, serrano yogurt wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Comes with Mean Green hot sauce.
More about Yeah Yeah Taco
