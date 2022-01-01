Chicken sandwiches in
Whittier
/
Minneapolis
/
Whittier
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Whittier restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
Avg 4.4
(976 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
More about Eat Street Social
Browse other tasty dishes in Whittier
Burritos
More near Whittier to explore
Northeast
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
North Loop
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Phillips
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
Powderhorn
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(696 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston