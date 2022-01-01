Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Mission

Go
Mission restaurants
Toast

Mission restaurants that serve sticky rice

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop image

NOODLES

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

2701 W 47th Street, Westwood

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sticky Rice with Mango$7.00
Sticky Rice$4.50
More about Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Orchid

6504 Martway St, Mission

Avg 4.1 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice$7.95
Gluten free and Dairy free. This sticky rice has to be soaked overnight before it is cooked to perfection in a bamboo steamer, marinated in our secret coconut milk sauce, and served to you with ripe mango.
Sticky Rice Ice cream$6.95
Sticky Rice Mango$7.95
More about Thai Orchid

Browse other tasty dishes in Mission

Pad Thai

Curry

Cashew Chicken

Crab Rangoon

Thai Tea

Rangoon

Dumplings

Thai Coffee

Map

More near Mission to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston