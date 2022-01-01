Nachos in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve nachos
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Beef Nachos
|$11.50
Your choice of meat served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Make it supreme and add lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream for an additional $1.50
|Steak Nachos
|$14.50
Your choice of meat served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Make it supreme and add lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream for an additional $1.50
|Fajita Steak Nachos
|$16.00
Your choice of meat served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Make it supreme and add lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream for an additional $1.50
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile
|Nachos
|$13.00
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile
|Nachos
|$13.00
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Beef Nachos
|$9.25
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
|Fajita Chicken Nachos
|$15.45
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
|Chicken Nachos
|$9.25
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile
|“Macho Man” Nachos
|$12.99
Tortilla Chips, Queso, Lettuce, Chili,
Tomatoes and Fresh Jalapenos.
Served with salsa.
GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile
|Fajita Chicken Nachos
|$12.95
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
|Beef Nachos
|$10.50
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
|Fajita Steak Nachos
|$12.95
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.