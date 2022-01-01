Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve nachos

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

Beef Nachos$11.50
Your choice of meat served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Make it supreme and add lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream for an additional $1.50
Steak Nachos$14.50
Your choice of meat served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Make it supreme and add lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream for an additional $1.50
Fajita Steak Nachos$16.00
Your choice of meat served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Make it supreme and add lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream for an additional $1.50
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner

5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile

Nachos$13.00
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile

7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile

Nachos$13.00
GRILL

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Beef Nachos$9.25
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Chicken Nachos$15.45
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Chicken Nachos$9.25
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile

“Macho Man” Nachos$12.99
Tortilla Chips, Queso, Lettuce, Chili,
Tomatoes and Fresh Jalapenos.
Served with salsa.
Poindexter's

260 Azalea Road, Mobile

Nachos w/ Cheese$3.95
GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Fajita Chicken Nachos$12.95
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Beef Nachos$10.50
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Steak Nachos$12.95
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
