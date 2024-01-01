Po boy in Monroeville
Dad's Pub & Grub - Monroeville
4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$12.99
Fried shrimp on a locally baked hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and spicy ranch. Served with fresh cut fries
|Shrimp Po boy
|$11.99
Fried shrimp on a locally baked hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and cajun ranch. Served with a side of fresh cut fries.
|Blackened Chicken Po'boy
|$12.99
Cajun seasoned chicken with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and cajun ranch on a locally baked hoagie bun. Served with a side of fresh cut fries.