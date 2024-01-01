Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Monroeville

Go
Monroeville restaurants
Toast

Monroeville restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub - Monroeville

4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville

Avg 4.7 (1697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po Boy$12.99
Fried shrimp on a locally baked hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and spicy ranch. Served with fresh cut fries
Shrimp Po boy$11.99
Fried shrimp on a locally baked hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and cajun ranch. Served with a side of fresh cut fries.
Blackened Chicken Po'boy$12.99
Cajun seasoned chicken with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and cajun ranch on a locally baked hoagie bun. Served with a side of fresh cut fries.
More about Dad's Pub & Grub - Monroeville
Consumer pic

 

Fellini's Pizzeria-Monroeville

4415 Old William Penn Highway, Monroeville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fellini's Fish Po Boy w/ Fries$11.99
Freshly fried cod nuggets on our toasted hoagie bun, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and our homemade Cajun tartar sauce.
More about Fellini's Pizzeria-Monroeville

Browse other tasty dishes in Monroeville

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Chili

Map

More near Monroeville to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (391 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (787 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston