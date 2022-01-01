Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Montclair
/
Montclair
/
Flan
Montclair restaurants that serve flan
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Cuban Pete's
428 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair
Avg 3.2
(4030 reviews)
Flan de Mango
Flan Cubano
More about Cuban Pete's
Tortas Lokas - Montclair - 617 Valley Road
617 Valley Road, Montclair
No reviews yet
Flan
$6.00
More about Tortas Lokas - Montclair - 617 Valley Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair
Fish Sandwiches
Cheesecake
Brisket
Cookies
Boneless Wings
Steak Frites
Fish And Chips
Tuna Rolls
More near Montclair to explore
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Rutherford
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1835 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(602 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(547 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(984 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston