Brisket in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve brisket

Ani Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ani Ramen House - Montclair

511 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

Avg 4.2 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Buns$9.00
More about Ani Ramen House - Montclair
Item pic

 

Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Bowl (gf)$14.99
A bowl of White Rice, Pulled Brisket, Sautéed Mushrooms, Avocado and an Over Easy Egg.
Brisket Mac$13.99
A dinner sized portion of our Five Cheese Mac & Cheese topped with our Grass Fed Pulled Brisket!
BBQ Pulled Brisket Burger$14.99
Grass Fed Beef, Stuffed with Smoked Gouda Cheese, topped with Pulled Brisket, Onion Rings, and BBQ Sauce served on a Country White Bun.
More about Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

