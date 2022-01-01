Brisket in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve brisket
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ani Ramen House - Montclair
511 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair
|Brisket Buns
|$9.00
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair
|Brisket Bowl (gf)
|$14.99
A bowl of White Rice, Pulled Brisket, Sautéed Mushrooms, Avocado and an Over Easy Egg.
|Brisket Mac
|$13.99
A dinner sized portion of our Five Cheese Mac & Cheese topped with our Grass Fed Pulled Brisket!
|BBQ Pulled Brisket Burger
|$14.99
Grass Fed Beef, Stuffed with Smoked Gouda Cheese, topped with Pulled Brisket, Onion Rings, and BBQ Sauce served on a Country White Bun.