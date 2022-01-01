Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve steak frites

Egan & Sons image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hanger Steak Frites$29.00
Steak Frites - Matchstick Chips, Simple Green Salad, Red Wine Demi Glace
More about Egan & Sons
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$29.00
8oz of filet mignon with french fries and a side of house salad ( please specify the temperature of your steak, we will butterfly the steak to cook it faster)
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair

Home Fries

Shrimp Rolls

Scallops

Pancakes

Calamari

Salmon

Cobb Salad

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Montclair to explore

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston