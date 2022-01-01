Sweet potato fries in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Egan & Sons
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egan & Sons
116 Walnut St, Montclair
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
More about Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair
|Sweet Potato Fries (gf, v)
|$4.99