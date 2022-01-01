Chicken tenders in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Egan & Sons
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egan & Sons
116 Walnut St, Montclair
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
6 per order, served with ranch dressing
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$12.00
|Chicken Fingers & Tots
|$45.00
A 1/2 tray of chicken fingers and Idaho tater tots. A kid's favorite!
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Chicken Strips Platter with Fries
|$11.00
crispy chicken fingers and fries. great for kids or for non seafood option.