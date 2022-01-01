Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Egan & Sons image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$14.00
6 per order, served with ranch dressing
Kids Chicken Fingers$12.00
Chicken Fingers & Tots$45.00
A 1/2 tray of chicken fingers and Idaho tater tots. A kid's favorite!
More about Egan & Sons
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips Platter with Fries$11.00
crispy chicken fingers and fries. great for kids or for non seafood option.
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

150 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.6 (7185 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$7.25
Suggested with a side of honey mustard or honey BBQ sauce
More about CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

