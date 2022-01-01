Pies in Montclair
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
252 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair
|White Pie
|$16.00
Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese
|Parm Pie
|$18.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.
|X Pie
|$18.00
(WHITE) Cremini mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
More about Egan & Sons
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egan & Sons
116 Walnut St, Montclair
|Cottage Pie
|$18.00
Braised angus beef pie with a rich brown gravy, root vegetables & a golden mashed potato crust.
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Homemade Whoopee Pie!
|$5.50
homemade chocolate cake filled with delicious marshmallow cream.
|Little Pie Co. Seasonal Pie
little pie company from NYC is known for their famous pies. we got them for you.. it will satisfy your cravings after a great meal. recommended to be served warm.