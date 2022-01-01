Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve pies

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

252 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair

No reviews yet
White Pie$16.00
Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese
Parm Pie$18.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.
X Pie$18.00
(WHITE) Cremini mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
Egan & Sons image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
Cottage Pie$18.00
Braised angus beef pie with a rich brown gravy, root vegetables & a golden mashed potato crust.
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Homemade Whoopee Pie!$5.50
homemade chocolate cake filled with delicious marshmallow cream.
Little Pie Co. Seasonal Pie
little pie company from NYC is known for their famous pies. we got them for you.. it will satisfy your cravings after a great meal. recommended to be served warm.
