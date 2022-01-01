Fish tacos in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve fish tacos
MERCADO
605 Valley Road, Montclair
|Mercado Fish Taco Salad
|$15.00
Grilled salmon, arugula, puffed quinoa, shredded red cabbage, pickled red onion, avocado, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egan & Sons
116 Walnut St, Montclair
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Oven Roasted Cod, Grilled Flour Tortillas, Lettuce,Mexican Tomato Salsa, Red Cabbage Slaw & chipotle aioli. 3 per order
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Pan seared grouper topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.