Fish tacos in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mercado Fish Taco Salad$15.00
Grilled salmon, arugula, puffed quinoa, shredded red cabbage, pickled red onion, avocado, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro dressing
More about MERCADO
Egan & Sons image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$18.00
Oven Roasted Cod, Grilled Flour Tortillas, Lettuce,Mexican Tomato Salsa, Red Cabbage Slaw & chipotle aioli. 3 per order
More about Egan & Sons
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$15.00
Pan seared grouper topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on toasted two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

