Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve pasta salad

MERCADO image

 

MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowtie Pasta Salad$0.00
More about MERCADO
Item pic

 

Sparo's Deli - Montclair

197 Bellevue Ave, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pasta Salad$0.00
Tri-color Pasta, Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Olives, and Capers
More about Sparo's Deli - Montclair

Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair

Flan

Cheese Fries

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Soup

Kimchi

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Montclair to explore

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1836 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (603 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (547 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston