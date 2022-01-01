Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

daikichi

608 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Yaki Udon$20.95
Pan-fried udon noodle, vegetables, kimchi and your choice of protein
More about daikichi
Item pic

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ani Ramen House

511 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

Avg 4.2 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Kimchi Ramen$19.80
classic chicken broth, shoyu & kimchi tare, topped with shrimp tempura, cabbage, scallions, chives, kimchi + pickled mustard greens.
Kimchi Buns$11.00
Pulled pork with soy glaze, spicy mayo, and sweet hot glaze, topped with kimchi
Side Kimchi$4.00
spicy pickled napa cabbage
More about Ani Ramen House

