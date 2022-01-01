Cheese fries in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Woodward Tavern
Woodward Tavern
1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant
|Philly Cheese Fries App
|$12.99
More about Art's Bar and Grill - Mount Pleasant
Art's Bar and Grill - Mount Pleasant
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Fries with Cheese
|$8.25
Steak cut fries, cooked to order, smothered in a blend of cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese.
|Fries with Cheese & Bacon
|$9.50
Steak cut fries, cooked to order, smothered in a blend of cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, and fresh cooked bacon.