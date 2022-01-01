Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve cheese fries

Woodward Tavern image

 

Woodward Tavern

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheese Fries App$12.99
Art's Bar and Grill image

 

Art's Bar and Grill - Mount Pleasant

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fries with Cheese$8.25
Steak cut fries, cooked to order, smothered in a blend of cheddar & Monterrey Jack cheese.
Fries with Cheese & Bacon$9.50
Steak cut fries, cooked to order, smothered in a blend of cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, and fresh cooked bacon.
