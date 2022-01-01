Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Metto Coffee & Tea

354 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

Turkey, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$5.25
Boars Head sliced turkey, cheddar, and scrambled egg on your choice of bread
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
Boars Head bacon, cheddar cheese and scrambled egg on your choice of bread
Ham, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$5.25
Boars Head sliced ham, cheddar, and scrambled egg on your choice of bread
Hustle Smoothie Bar

1240 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Egg Salad Sandwich$11.00
